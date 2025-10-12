Melton Mowbray Round Table members smash fundraising target for young boy

Robin suffered a stroke while still in the womb, leaving him with significant challenges from birth. His family had been fundraising for a specially adapted wheelchair costing £8,000 to give him greater independence and mobility.
Simon and Dan took on the rally dressed as Batman, driving their very own version of the Batmobile through nine countries and thousands of miles—all in the name of raising money and having fun along the way.
Thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses, friends, family, and generous members of the public, the duo not only hit their target but surpassed it—raising an incredible £8,171. This meant Robin’s new wheelchair could be ordered right away, something his parents described as “a massive shock” and an “unbelievable gift.”
The Batmobile wasn’t alone on the road—two more cars from Melton Mowbray Round Table also took part, each raising funds for worthy causes while spreading smiles across Europe. Collectively, the three teams raised nearly £20,000, a phenomenal achievement for the Melton Mowbray group.
“Every mile was worth it to help Robin.” – Simon Pemblington
The event was a shining example of community spirit, adventure, and the incredible difference that teamwork and generosity can make.
Simon and Dan expressed their gratitude to the many local businesses whose sponsorship and donations made their success possible, helping to turn a community’s kindness into life-changing support for Robin.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Simon and Dan would like to thank the amazing local businesses whose support made their fundraising success possible.
Your generosity helped raise over £8,000 for Robin’s new wheelchair, thank you for being heroes behind the Batmobile!
If you are Male aged 18 to 45 and want to find out more about the things Melton Mowbray Round Table get up to then contact us via
Facebook: Melton Mowbray Round Table
Or email on [email protected]