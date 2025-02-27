Melton Mowbray rough sleeping figures rise as countywide homelessness increases

Government figures released today by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government show that rough sleeping has increased in Melton Mowbray, with one person recorded as sleeping rough in the latest count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a drop to zero the previous year, after three people were recorded in 2022. The rise in Melton reflects a wider trend across Leicestershire, where rough sleeping increased by 66% overall – from 50 to 83 people.

Responding to the updated statistics, Dawn Wright, Director of Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland said: “These figures are deeply concerning and reflect what we’re seeing locally - more people struggling to find a stable home. We've seen rough sleeping increase in recent years, and more people than ever are now at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data was collected as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England. Released each year in February, these statistics provide a snapshot of the number of people sleeping rough during a single autumn night in local authorities across England.

Dawn Wright, Director of Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland

Dawn added: “However these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg. Many people experiencing homelessness are hidden - sofa surfing, staying in temporary accommodation, or living in unsafe conditions just to avoid the streets. They don’t appear in these figures, but they still need urgent support.

“We need long-term solutions. More investment in homelessness services and social housing is essential to prevent more people from being pushed into rough sleeping. Alongside this, organisations like Emmaus play a vital role in giving people the chance to rebuild their lives. By providing a stable home, tailored support, and work opportunities, we help people to move forward and avoid returning to homelessness.”

Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland, based in Hinckley, provides a home, support, and work opportunities for up to 16 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night. People supported by Emmaus receive a home, tailored support, and the opportunity to gain skills and work opportunities through social enterprises run by the charity. This package of support helps people regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and work towards independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, who has been supported by Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland for four months, shared his experience: “For three days, I was sleeping rough in a park. I didn’t know what to do. I felt ashamed and embarrassed but also completely lost. I wanted help, but I didn’t know how to ask for it. I didn’t want to be seen, but at the same time, I hoped someone would notice I needed support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced.

Andy, currently being supported by Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland

“When I arrived at Emmaus, I remember stepping into my room and feeling relieved. When I was homeless, I felt invisible. You want help, but at the same time, you don’t want to be seen because you feel ashamed. Emmaus can take that away. The biggest thing it has given me is hope. I don’t feel like I’m stuck. I feel like there are opportunities. If I want to do a course, I can; if I want to develop a skill, the support is there. I don’t know exactly what’s next, but for the first time in a long time, I know there is a next step, and that’s an amazing feeling.”

To find out more about Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland or get involved, visit: www.emmaus.org.uk/leicestershire-rutland or call 01455 637587.