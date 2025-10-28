Sue Worley, with a woolly hat she has knitted for Innocent's Big Knit campaign in aid of Age UK

A Melton Mowbray woman who joined a community knitting group to make new friends is now taking part in a national charity campaign.

Sue Worley moved to the town with her disabled husband in 2012 and initially found it difficult to settle but everything changed when she joined an Age UK knit and natter group at Gloucester House.

And she has now been selected to model jumpers alongside Great British Bake Off TV star Prue Leith and knitters from Age UK groups across the country as part of a Big Knit campaign run by Innocent Drinks.

Reflecting on life before she joined the Melton knitting group, Sue said: “I didn’t know anyone, and it was quite lonely.

“My GP suggested I find a hobby, and that’s when I discovered the ‘Knit and Natter’ group at Gloucester House.”

Since then, Sue has not only found friendship and purpose but now runs the group herself, bringing together local knitters of all ages to chat, create, and support Age UK’s work.

Gloucester House is one of Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland’s Community Resource Centres, offering a welcoming space for people to meet, eat, learn, and socialise.

Open to the public and free to visit, it runs a wide range of activities, from exercise classes and coffee mornings to the much-loved Knit and Natter group and monthly lunch club.

A vital part of the Norman Way centre is its Day Club, which offers care, activities, and companionship for older people living with health conditions, while giving carers valuable time to rest and recharge.

This service became a lifeline for Sue and her husband - he attended the centre’s day club and falls clinic, giving Sue peace of mind and a few precious hours of respite each week.

“Gloucester House given me friendship, support, and a real sense of belonging,” she added.

Sue has been knitting tiny woolly hats for the Big Knit since 2014.

The campaign, run by Innocent in partnership with Age UK, helps older people stay warm and well during winter, with 30p donated to Age UK for every hat-topped smoothie bottle sold.

Look out for the Big Knit smoothie bottles on shelves in Sainsbury’s and the Co-op - each one topped with a hand-knitted hat made by volunteers like Sue.