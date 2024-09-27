Melton In Bloom celebrates first ever Gold Award
Members of Melton In Bloom, which has been running since 2007, have worked tirelessly to brighten up the town with a series of impressive floral displays and plantings.
They were supported by representatives of Melton Borough Council, Melton BID, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, businesses, community groups, schools and other organisations and individuals.
Marie Walters, of Melton In Bloom, said: “We were very hopeful of a good result after the East Midlands in Bloom judging in July, but never quite expected this spectacular outcome.
"It was a very emotional moment for our volunteers, and so well-deserved for everyone who took part.”
Awards were presented at Melton’s St Mary’s Church this week.
Judges highlighted features such as the Heritage Garden, in front of the council’s Parkside offices, the town’s Hidden and Open Gems competition and the new friendly bench feature in the Bell Centre.
The judges also praised the many volunteers they met on the route, the successful partnerships forged by Melton In Bloom with so many organisations, the group’s sustainable planting and wildflower schemes and the various school projects.
Melton In Bloom’s volunteer helper Dean was delighted to win a special Judges’ Award for created planted buckets around the town, including in front of many businesses.
There were also Silver Gilt Awards for both the Half Moon pub (Best Pub), on Nottingham Street, and Odd Clock Café (Best Business), on Sherrard Street.
And St Mary’s Church was rated as ‘Outstanding’ among the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ entrants.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.