Melton gym organises festive gift scheme for disadvantaged locals
Those who need support are providing festive tags, which are attached to an Angel Tree at The Steel Yard Gym, which is on North Street.
The tags are available to collect at any time during opening hours - you do not have to be a member and you can choose your own tag to buy for.
Organiser Alexandra Green said: “Locals have contacted us with their request and we have popped them a tag on our tree – we have over 50 tags of wishes, wants and needs.
"We have made sure they are all cost friendly for the person who chooses the tags, they are little items.
"We’d like to let as many people know as possible about the tags to hopefully get them all completed.
"The gifts don’t need to be wrapped, just in a gift bag with the tag attached and returned by December 20, please.”
