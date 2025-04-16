Storehouse manager, Siggy Atherton (left), with two of the volunteers holding food bags in the foodbank's shop

The manager of Melton Mowbray’s foodbank has made a desperate appeal for more support as public donations drop during ‘a massive increase in demand’.

Siggy Atherton has been manager of the Storehouse, on Nottingham Street, for five years and she says requests for help from families, the elderly and homeless people is at an all time high.

The soaring cost of living, coupled with cuts in government support, has resulted in an increasing number of people visiting the centre.

But the amount of food being left in donation boxes by customers at town supermarkets, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, is dropping alarmingly.

The front door of Melton's Storehouse foodbank in Melton Mowbray

Storehouse relies on donated food and its own fundraising, which can also be a challenge currently.

Siggy told the Melton Times: “People are clearly feeling the pinch.

“We used to get 10 to 12 crates full of food for the food bags but now it is three to four.

"I would love to be able to give everyone the food that they need.

"But we are paying £3-4,000 a month on food now, compared to £3-400 before the donations dropped, and there is not always enough to go round.”

She added: “We see more working families here now. In fact, more people who visit the Storehouse have jobs than those who are unemployed.

“I’m also seeing more and more pensioners here.

“One pensioner had worked until he was 74 and he’s now 82 and having to come to a foodbank.

“He was earning a low wage and his pension just doesn’t go far enough.

“We also get a lot of single parent families who are finding it a real struggle.”

Storehouse, which operates at the rear of the Hope Centre, is open three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11am to 1pm.

As well as food bags, visitors can get clothing, they can have a hot drink and some food in the cafe and they also have the opportunity to use a shower if they are homeless.

At the heart of everything is Siggy, greeting visitors who have become friends with a hug and kind word as she moves around the cafe area.

Her duties also stretch to helping them with issues related to the social services, council tenancies and healthcare.

"It’s the best job in the world,” she said.

" I know every one of these people who come to Storehouse and their stories.

“The friendships and relationships I have built with them all are amazing.”

Siggy added: “We have four sofa surfers that we see and three people who are really homeless and sleeping rough plus a man who is sleeping in his car.

“The majority of the time it is due to a relationship break-up or losing their job.”

Her wages are paid by National Lottery funding but because that is ending she is due to retire in June – a large petition has been raised to keep her there.

In the meantime, she is appealing those who can afford it to donate more food to Storehouse at the supermarkets.

"If people can just contribute a tin or a packet of something it will make an enormous difference to the lives of those who come to Storehouse,” added Siggy, who is also a borough councillor and is due to become Mayor next month.