Melton Mowbray fire station is to host open day this weekend

There will be lots of family fun at the Melton Mowbray fire station open day on Saturday.

Among the highlights will be a demonstration of how crews respond to a road traffic collision, which will be at noon.

Firefighters at the Nottingham Road station will cut open a car and rescue a casualty.

