Melton fire station to host open day

By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
Melton Mowbray fire station is to host open day this weekendMelton Mowbray fire station is to host open day this weekend
Melton Mowbray fire station is to host open day this weekend
There will be lots of family fun at the Melton Mowbray fire station open day on Saturday.

Among the highlights will be a demonstration of how crews respond to a road traffic collision, which will be at noon.

Firefighters at the Nottingham Road station will cut open a car and rescue a casualty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event, which runs from 10am until 2pm, will also feature rides on a mini fire engine, a first aid demonstration, a virtual reality driving simulator and Lester the Lion will be making an appearance.

Related topics:MeltonMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.