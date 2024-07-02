Melton fire station to host open day
There will be lots of family fun at the Melton Mowbray fire station open day on Saturday.
Among the highlights will be a demonstration of how crews respond to a road traffic collision, which will be at noon.
Firefighters at the Nottingham Road station will cut open a car and rescue a casualty.
The event, which runs from 10am until 2pm, will also feature rides on a mini fire engine, a first aid demonstration, a virtual reality driving simulator and Lester the Lion will be making an appearance.
