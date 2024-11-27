Peter and Barbara Simpson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

A Melton couple are sharing their 60th wedding anniversary celebrations with visitors to the upcoming Christmas tree festival at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter and Barbara Simpson have been entering a tree in the festival every year for the last 10 years and their entry for this year's event fittingly carries the title ‘60 – made it!’.

The couple married at The Congregational Church in Boston, Lincolnshire on September 19, 1964 and moved to Melton Mowbray in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter worked as assistant manager of direct services at Melton Borough Council and Barbara as assistant manager at the Volunteer Bureau based in the town’s Windsor Street.

Peter and Barbara Simpson pictured on their wedding day in September 1964

Peter (84), who met 81-year-old Barbara, 81, at Boston Astronomical Society, described the couple’s love for the Melton Christmas Tree Festival, which runs this year from December 6 to 10.

He said: “I like all the lights, the novel ways people have of decorating their trees and the local groups that participate.”