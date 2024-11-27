Melton couple celebrate 60th anniversary with special Christmas tree
Peter and Barbara Simpson have been entering a tree in the festival every year for the last 10 years and their entry for this year's event fittingly carries the title ‘60 – made it!’.
The couple married at The Congregational Church in Boston, Lincolnshire on September 19, 1964 and moved to Melton Mowbray in 1983.
Peter worked as assistant manager of direct services at Melton Borough Council and Barbara as assistant manager at the Volunteer Bureau based in the town’s Windsor Street.
Peter (84), who met 81-year-old Barbara, 81, at Boston Astronomical Society, described the couple’s love for the Melton Christmas Tree Festival, which runs this year from December 6 to 10.
He said: “I like all the lights, the novel ways people have of decorating their trees and the local groups that participate.”
