Manager Kerry Martin and some of her staff members pictured last year celebrating funding 1,000 lifesaving air ambulance missions through The Hanger superstore in Melton Mowbray

A Melton charity shop which has raised millions of pounds has been nominated for a national award.

The Hanger superstore, on Scalford Road, has remarkably funded 1,000 lifesaving missions for the local air ambulance service.

And the Melton store is now up for the accolade of The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop, which is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Charity Retail Association.

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) was nominated for the award through The Hanger store, which opened in November in 2021 and sells donated new and second-hand goods, including, homeware, furniture, clothing, electricals, living and brand-new white goods.

Kerry Martin, manager of the Melton shop, said: “We are so proud to have been nominated for this award and would like to say a big thank you to everyone in the local community who has voted for us.

“Since the store opened only three years ago the team has hit many major milestones including raising a phenomenal £1 million worth of sales in just a year and together we have funded more than 1,000 lifesaving missions.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support and would like to encourage as many people as possible to continue to vote for our superstore.”

The Air Ambulance Service operates the local Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA); Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA); as well as the national Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

The charity receives no government funding so money generated from its shops is crucial in paying for lifesaving helicopter missions, which cost around £4,000 each.

The Charity Retail Association promotes charitable causes and an environmentally sustainable retail experience and are the primary membership association for charity shops in the UK.

Its chief executive, Robin Osterley, said: “We have had a fantastic reception to The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award so far and it has been brilliant to see so many people getting involved to share what makes their favourite charity shop so special.

“I’d like to congratulate all the charity shops who have been nominated for the award and wish all the shortlisted shops good luck.”

The overall winning shop will be presented with the award in November.

Click HERE if you would like to cast your vote for The Hanger superstore.