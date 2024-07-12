Stock on sale at Melton's Rainbows shop

A Melton charity shop is appealing for donations of clothing, toys and bric-a-brac.

The appeal by the Sherrard Street store which raises money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People coincides with National Give Something Away Day on Monday – a day created to encourage people to give back, but also to bring joy and positivity into the lives of others.

Nikki Winterton, Rainbows’ retail operations manager, said: “Rainbows retail is growing and we now have seven shops across the East Midlands.

"We are always in need of stock to replenish our shelves and are always forever grateful to our wonderful support in Melton,

“Everything we sell goes towards the vital work of the charity in providing care for more than 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.

"An item we sell for £5 could pay for our Play Team to provide arts and crafts fun and learning.”

Ms Winterton added: “We would love to find a home for your unwanted items so we can keep being there for families in their toughest times whether that is at the hospice, in hospital or at home.

"And don’t forget, you can Gift Aid your items, which won’t cost you a penny but will help to boost our income as we can get 25p from the taxman for every pound you donate, just ask us about a form.”

Click HERE to find out more about Rainbows, how you can donate to the charity and how to volunteer to help.