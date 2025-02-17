Melton care provider spreads Valentine’s Day cheer with sweet surprises for beloved clients

CareGiver Becky Sykes with her bakes.

A local care provider spread joy across the East Midlands this Valentine’s Day as it surprised residents with heartwarming gifts.

Right at Home Grantham, Newark, Melton & Oakham, which provides care services to older and disabled adults in their own homes, delivered heart-shaped biscuits and a ‘My Last Rolo’ treat to each person it supports, including those who live alone.

The chocolatey treat was inspired by the long-running ‘My Last Rolo’ advertising campaign that asks, "Do you love someone enough to give them your last Rolo?"—a symbol of ultimate affection and generosity.

Adding an extra special touch, the heart-shaped biscuits were homemade by Right at Home CareGiver Becky Sparks, who spent over 30 years in the food industry before joining the team in November.

Client Marlene Shaw with Right at Home Registered Manager Billie Crofts.

Becky said: “Now that I'm working in care, I have a new outlet to share the fruits of my favourite pastime.

“The smile that comes across my clients’ faces when I give them something homemade is so rewarding.”

Becky’s passion for baking, combined with her dedication to caring for others, made the treats even more meaningful for those receiving them.

Wendy Sugars, 75, from Grantham, said: “This is the first Valentine’s Day gift I’ve ever received. I never got anything off my late husband other than the flowers he used to pick for me on his way home—from other people’s gardens!”

The sweet treats ready for delivery.

For Marlene Shaw, 74, also of Grantham, this Valentine’s Day carried particular significance as it was her first without her beloved husband Brian. “I wasn’t expecting to receive anything, so I was completely touched by this thoughtful gesture,” she said.

Billie Crofts, Registered Manager at Right at Home Grantham, Newark, Melton & Oakham, said the aim of the special Valentine’s delivery was to remind older and vulnerable people that they are cherished and not forgotten.

She added: “At Right at Home, we know that small acts of kindness can have a big impact.

“Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romance—it’s about showing care, connecting with others, and reminding people they matter. Many of our clients live alone, and we want them to feel appreciated and valued.”

Beyond delivering the sweet treats, Right at Home CareGivers continued to offer companionship to those they support this Valentine’s Day, reinforcing the company’s commitment to combatting loneliness among older people.

Right at Home’s services also include personal care, respite care, specialist dementia care and complex clinical care.