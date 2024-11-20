Members of the 4th Melton Mowbray Livingston Beaver Scout Colony with the festive shoeboxes they have filled for the T4U charity

The warm-hearted members of 4th Melton Mowbray Livingston Beaver Scout Colony have filled eight shoeboxes for a charity which is donating Christmas gifts to vulnerable children and their families.

The youngsters collected toys which are no longer played with, new toiletries, crafts, crayons and colouring books for T4U.

They also added a photo of the whole group, a home made woggle, and some badges.

Maggie Saunders, a volunteer with T4U, visited the Beavers to thank them and explain more about the charity.