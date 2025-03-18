Meet the investigations lead tackling violence and aggression at Leicester's hospitals

Jan Wolski, investigations lead at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL).

With nearly 30 years of investigations experience, retired police officer, Jan Wolski, is the security investigations lead at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL).

He joined the Trust in August 2024 and wanted a role where he could continue to have a positive impact: “I wanted to work at UHL because creating a safe environment is not just about responding to incidents but also about prevention and support.

When colleagues feel safe, they’re more confident in their roles, and that translates into better care for patients.”

Jan is responsible for leading investigations into alleged violent and aggressive incidents involving patients and members of the public at UHL.

He said: “I investigate alleged incidents that are reported by colleagues through our online reporting system. I review body worn camera footage, interview witnesses, and speak with colleagues. If the threshold is met, I pass the case on to the police for further action.”

In January, Jan reviewed 219 cases of alleged violence and aggression towards staff, 55 of which required further investigation, with 35 passed on to the police for further action.

If the alleged incident is serious but does not meet the threshold for police action, UHL has the power locally to give patients and the public warning letters about their behaviour. 17 warnings were issued in January.

Speaking about the role, he said: “I'm really enjoying this role. It’s incredibly rewarding to be in a position where I can help create a safer environment for both colleagues and patients. Every day presents new challenges but knowing that we’re making a difference in reducing violence and aggression within the Trust keeps me motivated."

Jan’s role also includes offering support to staff who have been involved in these cases, and he is passionate about ensuring violence and aggression has no place in UHL.

He added: “We are here to support colleagues, whether it’s helping them through court or giving statements to the police”. In some of the more severe cases, the team has the power to issue public criminal behaviour orders to individuals, which can result in court cases, being banned from UHL sites, and in some cases a prison sentence.

“Violence and aggression will not be tolerated," he stresses. "If a patient or a member of the public crosses the line, then it will be dealt with.

“While there are incidences of poor behaviour towards our colleagues, we know that most people who visit our sites treat our colleagues with kindness and respect and we are very grateful for this.”

Building strong relationships with local Leicestershire Police officers is key to his success in this role. Jan works hard to ensure communication is clear between the Trust and the police, emphasising the importance of taking action to address violence and aggression.

In a drive to raise awareness and reduce incidents of abuse towards UHL staff a ‘ Kindness campaign’ was launched earlier this year. It features images of real healthcare workers talking about their recent experiences at the hospitals, with straplines such as ‘we are proud to care for you’ and ‘please don’t abuse our staff’