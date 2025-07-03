Lumbers raises £4,500 for Voluntary Action LeicesterShire at successful charity event

Voluntary Action LeicesterShire (VAL) is delighted to announce that luxury jeweller, Lumbers, has raised an outstanding £4,500 in support of VAL’s work at its recent charity event, Lunch at Lumbers, held on 4 June 2025.

This special event formed part of VAL’s 60th anniversary celebrations, marking six decades of empowering individuals and strengthening communities across Leicestershire. The funds raised will directly support VAL’s vital services, helping people throughout the region gain the support they need to build brighter futures.

“We were honoured to host Lunch at Lumbers in support of VAL,” said Dominic Gomersall, Managing Director at Lumbers. "We’re proud to be a Leicester business, and it’s important to us that we support organisations making a tangible difference right here in our city and county. Supporting a charity like VAL – whose work truly changes lives for the people of Leicestershire, made this event all the more special. It was inspiring to see so many people come together with generosity and purpose. We’re honoured to have played a part in helping VAL continue their vital work.”

The event highlighted the power of local collaboration and community spirit, bringing together supporters who share VAL’s vision of transforming lives and creating lasting impact across the region.

L-R: Dominic Gomersall & Trace Voss

Trace Voss, Director of Development at VAL, commented: “We’re truly grateful to Lumbers for their generosity and belief in our mission. Support like this enables us to continue delivering vital services to individuals and communities who rely on us. Whether that’s helping someone into volunteering, connecting them with mental health support, or building stronger community networks. We’re incredibly grateful to Lumbers for choosing to partner with us, and to everyone who attended the event and contributed so generously. Together, we’re making a genuine difference.”

VAL extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part in Lunch at Lumbers, reinforcing the power of partnership and the positive change that happens when communities come together. As VAL looks ahead to the future, this support is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through shared purpose and collaboration. VAL looks forward to continuing its work to create positive change in the lives of those who need it most.