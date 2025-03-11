Loughborough Town Hall celebrates four nominations at The Pantomime Awards 2025 for Snow White

Loughborough Town Hall and Little Wolf Entertainment are celebrating a fantastic achievement as their 2023/24 production of Snow White has received four nominations at The Pantomime Awards 2025, hosted by the UK Pantomime Association.

This recognition highlights the incredible talent and dedication of the cast and creative team who brought this festive spectacular to life.

The nominations include:

Best Pantomime (500-900 seats) – Snow White, Loughborough Town HallBest Villain – Cara Dudgeon as The Wicked QueenChristopher Biggins Award for Best Dame – Matthew SiveterBest Newcomer to Industry – Emma Robertson as Snow WhiteSimon Gibson, Venue Manager at Loughborough Town Hall, expressed his excitement: "Our pantomime has become a cherished tradition for Loughborough audiences, and we're thrilled to see Snow White receive such well-deserved recognition. These nominations celebrate the passion and talent that goes into making our productions so special and we’re already busy planning this year’s festive fun!”

The announcement of these prestigious nominations adds to the excitement of Loughborough Town Hall's upcoming 2024/25 pantomime, Cinderella, Little Wolf Entertainment’s 11th consecutive pantomime at the venue. Returning to the Midlands for the festive season, the cast features the return of Best Dame nominee, renowned opera singer and comedic actor Matthew Siveter, who has delighted Loughborough audiences for the past two years.

Running at Loughborough Town Hall from Saturday 22nd November to Sunday 4th January 2026, Cinderella has big dreams, but with her sisters digging their ugly heels in it’s going to take help from her best friend Buttons and a little magic from her Fairy Godmother to whisk Cinders from her pantry to palace by pumpkin, before midnight!

Featuring sparkling sets, fabulous frocks, side splitting slapstick and not one, but two outrageous dames, this is an unmissable treat for the whole family.

Morgan Brind and Alan Bowles, Co-Producers at Little Wolf Entertainment, added: "There’s SNOW doubt about it, we’re incredibly proud of our cast and crew, and these nominations are a testament to the magic we bring to Loughborough every Christmas."

The winners of The Pantomime Awards 2025 will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Sunday 13 April.

The clock is ticking—grab your Cinderella tickets now and take advantage of Loughborough Town Hall’s early bird offer before it disappears at the end of the month! With tickets starting from just £17.50, don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic—after all, the shoe must go on!

Cinderella runs at Loughborough Town Hall from 22nd November to 4th January 2026 with tickets starting at just £17.50 and available now at www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk or via the Town Hall Box Office in person or by phone on 01509 231914.