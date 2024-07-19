Loughborough College and SMB College Group propose merger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughborough College and SMB College Group are proposing a merger that will promote exciting opportunities for students, stakeholders, and the wider community by enhancing educational excellence across Leicestershire.

The two colleges are currently in a consultation period, whereby they are working closely with key stakeholders to ensure the new offering meets the needs of the region and shapes professional futures through the development of skills.

Corrie Harris, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said: "This partnership represents a highly exciting proposition, promising significant benefits and opportunities for students, staff, and employers throughout Leicestershire.

“We hope that it will be transformational, by delivering greater economic prosperity and by offering a larger number of students from across our region an outstanding experience.”

Dawn Whitemore, Principal and Chief Executive of SMB College Group, said: “This strategic partnership marks an exciting step forward for both our colleges as we combine our strengths to enhance educational opportunities for our students and community.

“We are pleased to be working with a partner with the same values and passion as SMB College Group.”

Following the consultation period, both organisations will create a joint merger steering group of governors to oversee the proposal and perform due diligence, with an anticipated merger date of 1st August 2025. Along with the due diligence process we also need to secure final approval from the ESFA and DFE who have been working on this with us.

The plans will ensure a minimal amount of disruption for students who will continue to experience a high level of academic and pastoral support.

This proposed merger will strengthen the current growth plans for both colleges. These include more than £35m investment in significant projects such as the East Midlands Institute of Technology (EMIoT) and the Digital Skills Hub at Loughborough College in addition to £20m investment in the brand-new Land-based and Agri-tech centre at SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus.