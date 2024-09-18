Flashback to the Long Clawson Conker Championships in 2022

Excitement is building in the Vale of Belvoir for the 40th annual Long Clawson Conker Championships.

The event takes place on Saturday October 5 on the Pingle, followed in the evening by a party in the village hall celebrating 40 years of conkers.

All proceeds from the competition will go to Long Clawson Primary School and the upkeep of the village hall.

Organiser Amy Willett told the Melton Times: “We are introducing a new trophy to mark the special occasion called ‘The Prince Conker award’ and Prince Conker, aka Robin Bailey, will be looking out for the most sporting player to award this to.

"We also have splat the rat, raffle, tombola, hook a duck, conker crafts, cake sale, and refreshments provided by the Crown and Plough pub.

"We almost got too busy last year and the games ran on so we are capping the entrants this time. It will be on a first-come-first-served basis.”

Registration for the competition is from 11,30am with play beginning at 1pm.

It is an open event, for women and men, with entry £6 and a chance to win the title of King or Queen Conker.

Entry for the junior championship, for boys and girls aged under 14, is £4.

Tickets for the evening 40th anniversary party cost £35 each, with food and drink served and live music provided by local artists George Simpson and Howard Rose. It starts at 7pm.

Attendees are encourage to ‘dress to impress’.

For further details on the events, call Amy on 07501 282929.