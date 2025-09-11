Local homelessness charity launches urgent £18,000 van appeal

Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland uses the van every day to collect donated furniture from local homes and businesses, including the Melton Mowbray area. The items are then sold at its Emporium charity shop on Stockwell Head to raise vital funds to help people in need. The charity provides homes, tailored support, training and work opportunities to help people progress after homelessness.

Melton Mowbray resident Dawn Wright is Director of Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland; she said: “What makes Emmaus unique is that the people we support don’t just receive help - they actively help run our shop and van service, gaining skills and confidence while contributing directly to our work.

“Our van is our lifeblood - it’s absolutely essential to everything we do. Without it, we can’t run our free furniture collection service or keep our charity shop running as it should. That’s why we’re asking the local community to get behind this appeal.”

The Emmaus van carries out collections across the Leicestershire and Rutland area, including Melton and surrounding villages. When the van is out of action, the charity is often forced to turn away donations and sometimes hire a temporary vehicle, incurring extra costs.

Leicestershire man Steve, who is currently being supported by the charity, said: “Having been homeless in the past here in Hinckley, Emmaus has given me a place where I feel at home and can grow my skills. Driving the van, helping with collections, and working in the Emporium charity shop has really boosted my confidence and made me proud Emmaus team with old van of what I’m able to do.”

Emmaus has set up a fundraising page for online donations and is also inviting local businesses to sponsor the new van. In return, the sponsor’s name could feature on the vehicle as it travels across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Donations to the van appeal can be made via the charity’s website: emmaus.org.uk/leicestershire-rutland/van-appeal. For company sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected]

Steve (quoted) in the driving seat, with some of the Emmaus team with their existing van, outside the Emporium shop

Steve (quoted) outside the Emporium charity shop in Hinckley.

The old van outside Emmaus Emporium charity shop on Stockwell Head - which specialises in furniture and homeware.

Melton Mowbray resident Dawn Wright, the charity's Director, in the Emporium shop