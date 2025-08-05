Local healthcare worker wins national Cavell Star Award for outstanding patient care

A healthcare professional from Leicestershire has been honoured with a prestigious Cavell Star Award, recognising her exceptional dedication to patient care at SpaMedica Leicester, a specialist eye hospital that provides NHS ophthalmology services at the heart of the local community.

28-year-old Healthcare Technician (HCT) Lucy Struthers was “completely shocked” to receive the award when she arrived at work one morning to find she had been nominated anonymously by a colleague.

The Cavell Star Award celebrates nurses, midwives, nursing associates, and healthcare assistants who go above and beyond in their roles.

“I’m so grateful that someone took the time to put me forward,” said Lucy. “Receiving the award has given me the boost I needed to know I’m making a real difference, and that makes all the hard work worth it.”

Lucy Struthers with her Cavell Star award

Lucy was recognised under the award category for ensuring patients are always cared for, safe, comfortable, and informed - an ethos that underpins her work supporting cataract patients through surgery and recovery.

“I love being able to help patients feel calm before their surgery and make them a hot chocolate afterwards,” she explained. “It’s the small moments - when patients thank you, or come back and tell you how clear their vision is - that mean the most. Knowing we have helped to improve someone’s vision is very rewarding, as you only get one set of eyes!”

Before joining SpaMedica, Lucy spent seven years working in a local opticians, before following in the footsteps of her mum and her nan, who both work in the NHS.

“I enjoyed working in optics, but I wanted to move away from the retail side and apply my skills in a more clinical setting,” she said. “SpaMedica offered that opportunity, and from my very first tour of the hospital, I knew I wanted to work here. The facilities were the cleanest I’ve ever seen, and everyone was so friendly. The four-day working week was a huge bonus too, as it’s not always easy to juggle being a parent with working full time.”

As a Healthcare Technician, Lucy’s role is wide-ranging and hands-on.

“A typical day can mean setting up theatre, preparing patients for surgery, putting in anaesthetic drops, and helping them feel as calm and relaxed as possible,” she said.

“On other days, I’m in pre-assessment clinics, taking images, scans, and measurements of patients’ eyes or testing their vision. No day is the same - and that’s what I love about it.”

Working at SpaMedica has opened new doors professionally, with ongoing training and mentoring support.

Lucy credits colleagues for helping her thrive in her role. “There’s always encouragement to progress. You can train to become a scrub nurse, an operating department practitioner, or even a hospital manager.”

She described her team in Leicester as “brilliant,” adding: “Some days can be tiring but we get each other through it. Laughter is the best medicine! A few years ago we celebrated our 5,000th cataract patient in Leicester, and it was such a proud moment for the team.”

Outside of work, Lucy is preparing to take on the Saucony London 10K next year to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and UK Sepsis Trust - two causes close to her heart after she fell seriously ill with sepsis earlier this year.

“I want to raise awareness about both conditions. Life can change so quickly - I want to help make sure more people know the signs and get the support they need.”

Her advice for others thinking of a healthcare career? “Treat every patient the way you’d want your own family treated. Kindness and patience go a long way.”