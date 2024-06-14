Local children’s artwork for the airport that never sleeps
and live on Freeview channel 276
Students from Years 3 to 6 in the Art Club at Booth Wood Primary School, Loughborough, were the first school group to visit EMA’s Aerozone in new premises earlier this year – the on-site learning facility giving children and young people an insight into the world of aviation. They learnt about the airport and that it runs 24-hours a day, seven days a week, with passenger flights largely taking place in the daytime and the bulk of the impressive cargo operation carried out during the night.
This theme inspired their art designs for tiles which show the airport in different seasons and also in the day and night time. Ten lucky students visited their own art exhibition for themselves on the Western Pier – the passenger link bridge between the main departure lounge and some of EMA’s passenger aircraft stands.
The students printed their designs using computer technology, with equipment they have as an ‘Apple Distinguished’ school. Their artwork was framed by Paul Trahar, a baggage and security equipment operative at EMA, who is also a parent governor at Booth Wood.
Education Manager at EMA, Joanna Wood, said: “We were really pleased to invite the students to the airport to see their artwork on display, and to see where it features in the passenger journey through the airport. They can take great pride that their work will be seen by thousands of passengers.
“The artwork is fantastic. I love the colours and it really does brighten up the space.”
Booth Wood Teacher Caterina Harrison added: “As part of a six-week art club, we were challenged to create 30 unique and creative tiles. The children decided the theme and the style they would create on their school iPads. The children have thoroughly enjoyed the process, from visiting the airport in February to seeing them in place in the terminal in June.
“The children were given the opportunity to showcase their fantastic artistic skills, and I am very proud of each and every child. We are excited for the members of the public to see them when they visit the airport!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.