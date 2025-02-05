Ken and Michelle Kelly (Achieve Mobility) present a cheque to Karen Williamson, director of Seed Social Enterprise

A Melton day care centre for people with autism and severe learning disabilities has received a financial boost thanks to a local business.

Seed Social Enterprise, based in Fox Yard off Leicester Street, has supported some of the most complex and vulnerable adults in the community who often cannot access other disability service providers due to the complexities of their needs since being formed in May 2015.

It has now been given £265 by Achieve Mobility, which trades in Market Place, after the business ran a raffle over Christmas and during January with an electric reclining chair and a hamper as prizes.

The store, owned by Ken and Michelle Kelly, has been selling mobility aids such as walking sticks, stairlifts, scooters, power chairs, manual wheelchairs, rise and recline chairs and electric adjustable beds in the town since November 2023.

Karen Williamson, manager of Seed Social Enterprise, praised the Kellys for their support, commenting: “Their knowledge of disability and what assistance and adaptions people need with disabilities has been excellent as they have first-hand experience of caring for someone with disabilities themselves.

"They are friendly and so approachable and often go above and beyond to assist their customers.

"They are also very supportive of other small businesses in the town.”

Ken said: “We have had many years experience with disabilities as our son has been disabled from birth.

"I have worked in the industry for eight years having started up a new business with Michelle’s uncle in Nottingham which was very successful.

"We moved from Nottingham to be closer to our daughter in order to help with childcare for our grandson.”