Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat raises awareness of road safety

Tyron Runflat, which is based at Castle Business Park in Loughborough and is the inventor of the world’s only multi-piece rubber Runflat system used in automotive, commercial and blue light applications, is raising awareness of the life-saving importance of road safety this November.

National Highways reported earlier this year that there were 5,934 tyre-related incidents on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) in 2021, rising to 7,095 in 2022 and 7,762 in 2023 – rising numbers which include incidents where blowouts led to serious collisions.

As the winter months draw in and Road Safety Week (17th -23rd November) is fast approaching, the specialist team at Tyron Runflat, which are supported by more than 160 dealers throughout the UK, are urging all road users to take the maintenance of their tyres seriously to prevent serious road traffic accidents this winter. The theme for this years’ Road Safety Week is ‘After the Crash – Every Road Victim Counts’, and Tyron is advocating for individuals to remain vigilant and avoid road traffic accidents all together.

Sharing the importance of road safety and tyre maintenance this winter, Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, comments: “Year after year we are seeing an increase in the number of road traffic accidents, so it is more important than ever that people take their safety, whether that is behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle or a civilian vehicle, seriously. As the icy weather conditions loom and the dark nights are upon us, it is vital that all road users take action to ensure the safety of their vehicle and those around them.

“From commercial vehicle drivers and police vans to families in their motorhomes, everyone needs to be aware of the catastrophic impacts of poor tyre maintenance.”

It is reported that one in five breakdowns on the SRN are caused by tyre failure, which is 50,000 tyre-related breakdowns per year. Low tyre pressure, poor alignment, sidewall damage and tyre degradation are all reasons that a tyre can run into problems.

Peter continued: “The easiest thing for people to do is check their tyre tread and ensure it hasn’t worn below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, each tyre is suitably inflated, and each tyre has the correct tread wear. However, for those individuals that want to go the extra mile, our unique Tyron Multiband can provide complete peace of mind for any journey. Our band ensures that if a tyre is punctured, the tyre will be locked onto the wheel which helps the driver remain in control, so that individuals can reach a safe location to have their tyre changed and continue their journey.

“Whether it is debris on the road or general wear and tear, the Multiband really can be the difference between life and death. We have been servicing UK Police vehicles for 20+ years which proves this equipment is worth the commercial and civilian investment from motor users. It is really a no brainer when it comes to road safety.”

A study has found that 41 per cent of tyre changes in the East Midlands happen because of excessive wear, this compares to the national average of 36 per cent, plus the West Midlands average of just 26 per cent.

Peter added: “With the large number of potholes on our roads, it is down to individual road users to take matters into their own hands and find a solution… which is where we come in. The Tyron Multiband provides an accessible solution which can reduce the number of tyre related accidents.”