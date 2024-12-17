Leicestershire housebuilder swaps Secret Santa for good cause

Leicestershire housebuilder Allison Homes has swapped out the traditional work Secret Santa to take part in Kids Out’s The Giving Tree initiative.

Kids Out is a charity dedicated to supporting some of the UK’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable children, by giving them positive and happy experiences. Each year they help bring joy to over 20,000 children, by providing day trips, fun experiences, toys and books to those who might otherwise have none.

The Giving Tree is the charity’s Christmas campaign which began as an alternative to the traditional office Secret Santa. Instead of buying gifts for colleagues, The Giving Tree encourages people to buy a Christmas toy for a disadvantaged child, who might not have any presents to open if not for the scheme. Organisations that take part receive a Giving Tree tag for every person who is participating, and each tag has the name of a child in refuge and the present that they would like for Christmas.

Allison Homes East Midlands employees collected their gifts under the Christmas tree at their Castle Donington head office, ready for them to be sent onto the organisation to distribute

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “It was great to see so many staff get involved with The Giving Tree initiative. It’s a great cause that gets to the heart of what Christmas is all about, we wish Kids Out continued success in their efforts and hope all those who receive a gift are delighted by them.”

To find out more about The Giving Tree, visit https://kidsout.org.uk/the-giving-tree/.

To find out more about Allison Homes East Midlands, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.