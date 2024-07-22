Leicestershire housebuilder launches £5,000 community fund to help local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder in Leicestershire has relaunched its popular community fund for the fifth year running to support deserving local groups.

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at two developments across the county, created the community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity helping to feed struggling families or support a local animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow East Midlands’ initiative can help.

The fund, which started in 2020, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Redrow Midlands is now welcoming applications for its 2024 Community Fund.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “We’re always looking for new ways we can help support thriving communities in the local area.

“Following the success of the community fund over the last four years, we knew we had to bring it back again this year.

“We’re now inviting charities and community groups in the area to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work – we want to provide support in the most helpful way we can.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Leicestershire and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close at 11:59pm on Saturday 31st August 2024.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/community-fund-east-midlands

Redrow East Midlands currently has seven developments across the region. In Leicestershire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, and Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville.