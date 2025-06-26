Leicestershire homebuilder teams up with litter picking charity for spring clean up

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

Coalville-based developer David Wilson Homes East Midlands has teamed up with Cleanup UK to host a spring clean as part of the ‘Barratt Redrow Cleanup 2025’.

The Barratt Foundation – which is a charity run by Barratt Redrow, the parent company of the developer – partnered with Cleanup UK to encourage its regional teams to unite and take part in a spring tidy up around where they work and live.

In 2024, a survey by Keep Britain Tidy revealed a stark reality about litter in England, with less than 10% of locations being litter-free. Litter anxiety remains widespread, with over 77% of people believing the country's litter problem has worsened in recent years. Furthermore, seven in ten people now notice litter in their local area on a daily basis.

A number of staff from a range of departments at David Wilson Homes held their own ‘Barratt Redrow Cleanup’ around their divisional head office in Coalville and Sence Valley National Forest Park in Ibstock to create a safer and more welcoming environment for the public.

David Wilson Homes staff participating in the Barratt Redrow Clean Up

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Barratt Redrow Cleanup is a brilliant initiative that empowers our team members to actively contribute to creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment for everyone.

“I’m proud of every team member who took the time to get involved and support this important cause – their efforts reflect our ongoing dedication as a company to environmental responsibility.”

The Barratt Redrow Cleanup aims to protect local wildlife from the harmful effects of litter and create welcoming and safer spaces for the communities that David Wilson Homes builds in.

