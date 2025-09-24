Leicestershire homebuilder raises more than £24,000 to support children’s charity

For immediate release Coalville-based developer David Wilson Homes East Midlands has announced the successful completion of its year-long fundraising campaign for its Charity of the Year.

From July 2024, the housebuilder has held numerous events in support of the Loughborough-based Rainbows Hospice and has now donated a total of £ 24,022to the charity.

For 31 years, Rainbows has been dedicated to caring for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Through its hospice, hospital-based nurses, and Hospice at Home service, the charity delivers expert support across the East Midlands – bringing comfort, compassion, and precious memories to families during their most difficult times.

In 2024, Rainbows supported an average of 750 families, offering a wide range of services including counselling, sibling support, end-of-life care, and bereavement support.

David Wilson Homes’donation to Rainbows also included match-funding from its parent company, Barratt Redrow.

The five-star housebuilder hosted a series of fundraising events for its employees, including a raffle that raised over £5,000. Alongside monetary donations, David Wilson Homes surprised staff members at Rainbows Hospice with a cupcake delivery as a gesture of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to caring for children with life-threatening conditions.

Kirsty Coxon, Corporate Partnership Fundraiser at Rainbows, said:“As soon as we started working together, it was clear to me that the team had a true passion for making a difference to families in the East Midlands — and I can honestly say they have.

“We cannot thank David Wilson Homes enough for their amazing fundraising efforts and for taking Rainbows into their hearts. This wonderful gift will help us continue to be here for families every step of the way.”

LtoR: John Reddington (MD at DWH), David Wilson Homes charity committee, and Kirsty Coxon (Rainbows)

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed fundraising for Rainbows. Not only have we had fun along the way, but we’ve also raised a fantastic amount of money for a truly worthwhile cause.

“Rainbows' dedication to caring for young people and their families is truly commendable, and we’re honoured to have had the opportunity to contribute.

“We’re incredibly proud of everyone on the team who supported our fundraising efforts, and we hope all involved enjoyed the memorable events we hosted in support of Rainbows.”

For more information on the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Rainbows Hospice.

For more information David Wilson Homes, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.