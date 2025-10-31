Leicestershire homebuilder pledges £1500 to multiple sclerosis charity

The team at MS-UK, (L-R) Laura, Jill, Lucy and Katie

Coalville-based housebuilder, David Wilson Homes East Midlands, has donated £1,500 to MS-UK, a national charity which empowers individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) to take control of managing their condition and live happier, healthier lives.

As a boost to the charity’s essential work, the donation from the housebuilder will go towards MS-UK’s services which include a helpline offering information and emotional support, online and printed resources, and expert-led sessions.

The donation will also contribute to virtual wellness activities such as exercise classes and mindfulness, peer support groups for people with shared experiences, and educational programs for professionals seeking to better understand MS.

Katie Waller, Events Fundraiser at MS-UK, said: “With over 150,000 people living with MS in the UK and 7,500 more diagnosed each year, the need for trusted and timely information, and compassionate support has never been greater.

“This year, we are aiming to grow the reach of all our services and hope we can provide support to over 30,000 people affected by MS.

“MS-UK is a community-led charity, meaning that everything we do is designed and delivered in close consultation with people affected by MS. This means we are positioned to provide the community with exactly what it is that they need from us. Support from people and organisations such as David Wilson Homes is vital to our work.”

MS presents a multitude of symptoms, from physical challenges like speech difficulties and chronic fatigue to emotional turmoil stemming from the uncertainty of diagnosis. MS-UK helps people address these complexities head-on, providing a lifeline of information, emotional support, and practical assistance which is not met by statutory services.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “MS-UK carries out admirable work to support individuals living with multiple sclerosis and make a positive impact in their lives. We’re pleased to donate towards the charity’s services and help it continue to make a difference for many people.”

Witnessing the trials of their previous partners battling multiple sclerosis and refusing to simply wait for a cure, John and Jean Simkins established MS-UK in 1993 to empower individuals to take control of managing their condition and live happier, healthier lives. MS-UK now helps people with MS live better in the here and now.

For information on how to support the charity, visit the website at MS-UK.