Leicestershire homebuilder helps spread joy with care package donation

Orchard Court Residential Care Home in Thurmaston has received a care package donation from local homebuilder, David Wilson Homes.

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to stay connected with family and friends.

Additionally, the donation included jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and an adult colouring book for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Located close to the homebuilder’s Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury, the care home provides a welcoming and supportive environment for its residents.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we believe it’s important for us to support the communities in the areas that we build.

“We hope our donation has provided comfort and entertainment for both the staff and residents at Orchard Court Residential Care Home.”

Orchard Court Residential Care Home offers vital care and specialist support for individuals with learning disabilities, ensuring they live in a comfortable and nurturing environment. The donation was warmly received by the staff and residents, who expressed their gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.

Callum Armstrong, Registered Manager at Orchard Court Residential Care Home, said: “On behalf of all our residents and staff, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to David Wilson Homes for its kind and thoughtful gifts.

“The donation has brought joy and smiles to everyone in our care home, and we truly appreciate the support. We’d like to thank David Wilson Homes for making a difference.”