Leicestershire homebuilder donates £1,500 to anaphylaxis charity

Coalville-based housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Anaphylaxis UK to support individuals at risk of serious allergic reactions and anaphylaxis.

As the only UK-wide charity dedicated solely to supporting people at risk of serious allergic reactions, Anaphylaxis UK provides evidence-based information and support to individuals, families, businesses, schools, and healthcare professionals.

For 30 years, the charity has worked to create safer environments for people living with allergies by offering CPD-accredited training courses, sharing life-saving allergy alerts, and providing a wealth of practical resources and guides.

Simon Williams, Chief Executive at Anaphylaxis UK, said: “This generous donation is a welcomed contribution towards our mission to help create a bright, safer, and inclusive future for everyone living with serious allergies.

“We were so touched by the donation from David Wilson Homes, and I’d like to share a heartfelt thank you from the team at Anaphylaxis UK.

“The donation really will make a difference to help people understand how to confidently manage their allergies and provide support to their families and loved ones.”

The donation was made as part of David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow. The initiative is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK, leaving a lasting legacy in the communities where the housebuilder operates.

Simon added: “David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is fantastic, it’s great that it makes a difference to charities close to its employees’ hearts.”

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Anaphylaxis UK provides vital support to individuals living with severe allergies, helping them feel confident and safe in every environment.

“We are incredibly proud to support such important work through our Community Fund scheme, and we hope this donation helps the charity to continue delivering life-changing resources and support to those who need it most.”

For more information about the charity and how to support it, visit the website at Anaphylaxis UK.

To find out more about developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.