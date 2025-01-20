Leicestershire-based learning and development company receives £15,000 funding for marketing and brand development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gleevolution Factory, a learning and development company has secured £15,000 funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to develop its brand and website, and to expand its marketing efforts.

Founded in Leicestershire, The Gleevolution Factory provides practical and fun training sessions focused on leadership, customer service and sales training, that aim to be applied immediately from the session to the workplace.

Founder Joe Whibley, who currently runs all sessions himself in a one-to-one or group setting, has over 25 years of team leader experience worldwide within retail, sales and training. Throughout this time, his personal experience has led him to believe that fun and work can go together.

The funding from First Enterprise and Start Up Loans was primarily used to develop the company’s branding, setting up its website, and purchasing sales-based software. It was also used to get a sign for Joe’s micro camper van, which serves as his mobile office space.

Joe Whibley

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Joe Whibley, Founder of The Gleevolution Factory, comments: “As a startup founder, my main challenge was spinning all the plates, I live in a world that has a repetitive cycle. It was tough at times to focus on business growth and strategy. However, the loan has helped me to use a specialist for my branding and social media work which frees up some time.

“I would also like to add that whilst the loan has made a huge difference, my business advisor was brilliant throughout the whole process.”

Inderpal Singh, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “This business really has a unique approach to training staff, Joe’s ideas of combining fun and work made working with him feel refreshing and exciting. I wish him the best of luck on his endeavours with Gleevolution.”

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer , British Business Bank commented: “With access to new funding and business guidance through Start Up Loans, The Gleevolution Factory will now be able to provide even more people in Leicestershire with good quality leadership, customer service and sales training.”