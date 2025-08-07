Leicestershire-based clothing manufacturer secures over £14,000 in funding

REFLEKT Clothing

REFLEKT Clothing, a sustainable clothing manufacturer based in Leicestershire, has received over £14,000 in funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

The brand, which prides itself on being a local and independent clothing brand, designs and manufactures all its garments in the UK. Operating with sustainable first practices, such as small batch production, low impact dyes, OCS certified organic cotton, biodegradable packaging and zero overseas manufacturing, embodying ethical fashion practices.

The funding from Start Up Loans will be used to create further brand awareness through advertising, improve the website and manufacture more menswear to keep up with a growing demand for products – there has been an increase of more than 100% in the past 12 months.

Growing up, founder Daniel Williams was deeply inspired by heritage brands such as Belstaff, and iconic designers like Alexander McQueen. This passion, combined with a recognition of a gap in the market for high quality menswear aimed at a younger audience, led him to create REFLEKT.

Daniel Williams, Founder of REFLEKT Clothing, comments: “Our experience with First Enterprise and the British Business Bank was exceptional. They were incredibly helpful, providing valuable guidance and support throughout the process. The entire experience was smooth and efficient, making it easy for us to focus on growing our business.”

Petra Eddison, Business Advisor, First Enterprise, comments: “It was inspiring to see Daniel’s passion and dedication to REFLEKT Clothing and producing sustainable, high-quality menswear. Helping him through the loan application was a pleasure, and I look forward to seeing the business continue to grow.”

Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products, British Business Bank, added: “REFLEKT clothing is a brand with a clear identity and passion for their craft, putting sustainability first in everything they do. Support from the Start Up Loans programme will help the business to grow, further establish itself, and showcase its products to a wider audience.”