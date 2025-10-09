Learn Academies Trust raises over £10,000 for Cancer Research UK

Published 9th Oct 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
Handing over the cheque to Cancer Research UK
Learn Academies Trust is proud to announce that it has raised more than £10,000 for Cancer Research UK, its chosen charity of the year.

Throughout the academic year, staff, students, and families across the Trust’s schools came together to support the cause through a wide range of fundraising activities - from sponsored swims and bake sales to dress-down days and community events. One staff member even ran a whopping 100 miles from London to Leicester! The collective effort reflects the Trust’s strong commitment to making a positive impact beyond the classroom.

Jane Jones, CEO at Learn Academies Trust, said: "We’re incredibly proud of our school communities for their generosity and enthusiasm. Raising over £10,000 is a fantastic achievement, and it’s heartening to know that these funds will support vital research and help save lives."

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence, and information. The funds raised will contribute to ground-breaking research and support for those affected by cancer.

Learn Academies Trust would like to thank everyone who contributed to this success and looks forward to continuing its charitable efforts in the future.

