Last chance to apply for Leicestershire housebuilder’s £5,000 community fund
Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, and Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville, created the community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications.
There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity helping to feed struggling families or support a local animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow East Midlands’ initiative can help.
The fund, which started in 2020, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.
Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “As the fund comes into its final weeks, we are urging charities and community groups to apply for a chance to secure their share of the pot.
“We’re always looking for new ways we can help support thriving communities in the local area and we invite groups to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work.
“No cause is too small and we really want to make a difference, so apply now to avoid missing out.”
The fund will close at 11:59pm on Saturday 31st August 2024.
For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/community-fund-east-midlands
Redrow East Midlands currently has seven developments across the region. In Leicestershire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Chantry Mews, in New Lubbesthorpe, and Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville.
