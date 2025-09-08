'Kind-hearted' community thanked for response to sunflower vandalism
We reported last week that someone had callously snipped the head off the flower at the front of the Richard Barnes Funeral Directors HQ on Wilton Road.
This led to many people contacting the business to show support and a man has also provided a stunning floral replacement.
Jenny Barnes, proprietor of the funeral directors, told the Melton Times: “We were inundated with kind thoughts and offers of sunflowers from members of the public.
"A big thank you to Andy Payne who brought two in a pot to place in the garden.
"This was a great response from the kind-hearted community of Melton Mowbray.”
Jenny told us last week: "We try really hard to make the outside of our home look nice, not only for the community but for the families who visit their loved ones.”