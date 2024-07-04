In Bloom judges set to tour Melton
Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, representatives from Melton BID and members of the Melton In Bloom voluntary team will start their tour at 10am at St Mary’s Church.
They will visit the planted areas in Parkside, in front of the Melton Borough Council offices, where local schoolchildren have helped with displays.
The party will also visit the Heritage Garden before making their way into town to see floral displays in King Street.
Other locations will be Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and the Bell Centre, including the new ‘friendly bench’.
A minibus will take them to Melton Country Park to see features such as the sensory and baby memorial garden plus the community orchard.
Judges will take time to assess the best pub and business displays during their tour of the town centre.
