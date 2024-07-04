The Heritage Garden in Parkside, Melton Mowbray - one of the judging sites for Melton In Bloom

Judges will be touring Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Friday) to assess the town for this year's Melton In Bloom.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, representatives from Melton BID and members of the Melton In Bloom voluntary team will start their tour at 10am at St Mary’s Church.

They will visit the planted areas in Parkside, in front of the Melton Borough Council offices, where local schoolchildren have helped with displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party will also visit the Heritage Garden before making their way into town to see floral displays in King Street.

Other locations will be Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and the Bell Centre, including the new ‘friendly bench’.

A minibus will take them to Melton Country Park to see features such as the sensory and baby memorial garden plus the community orchard.