Hundreds enjoy Melton's first Easter Egg Hunt
All 200 tickets were sold well ahead of the activity, which featured lots of family fun in Play Close Park on Easter Sunday.
Tickets went on sale back in January to help Melton Mowbray Town Estate team plan well ahead but demand quickly outpaced expectations despite more tickets being made available.
Dean Rees, CEO of the Town Estate, commented: "We were truly blown away by the support from the people of Melton Mowbray.
“Your enthusiasm made this inaugural event one to remember, and we are incredibly grateful for the warm response to our first-ever Easter Egg Hunt.
"To those who were unable to join us this time, we sincerely apologise – we didn't anticipate just how popular this event would be.
"This is just the beginning – we're looking forward to seeing you at many more fantastic events throughout the year."
