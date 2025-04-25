Melton's first ever Easter Egg Hunt

Organisers of Melton Mowbray’s first Easter Egg Hunt were ‘blown away’ by how popular the event was.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 200 tickets were sold well ahead of the activity, which featured lots of family fun in Play Close Park on Easter Sunday.

Tickets went on sale back in January to help Melton Mowbray Town Estate team plan well ahead but demand quickly outpaced expectations despite more tickets being made available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Rees, CEO of the Town Estate, commented: "We were truly blown away by the support from the people of Melton Mowbray.

One of the many youngsters at Melton's first ever Easter Egg Hunt

“Your enthusiasm made this inaugural event one to remember, and we are incredibly grateful for the warm response to our first-ever Easter Egg Hunt.

"To those who were unable to join us this time, we sincerely apologise – we didn't anticipate just how popular this event would be.

"This is just the beginning – we're looking forward to seeing you at many more fantastic events throughout the year."