Hundreds cheer on England in Play Close Park
Melton Mowbray Town Estate set up the screen as part of a new initiative to make more use of its parks and other leisure venues.
And it was a roaring success with beer being served by the Town Estate’s official mobile bar – MB Bars and Events – refreshments from Melton Ice Cream Co’s kiosk and portable toilets provided on site as well.
Families and couples roared on the Three Lions as they recovered to win 2-1 in extra time with the biggest roar reserved for Jude Bellingham’s spectacular equaliser deep into injury time.
The 16 square-metre LED screen will be back up on Saturday afternoon for England’s quarter-final showdown with Switzerland, which kicks off at 5pm.
Dean Rees, CEO of the town estate, said he was delighted with the turnout for Saturday’s game.
He told the Melton Times during the match: “It has fallen nicely for us with England playing on a Sunday afternoon.
"The quarter-final is on a Saturday afternoon and we will definitely putting the screen up again for that.
"It has been a great turnout and hopefully we will get even more people here next week.”
The Euros draw has opened up for England with all the favoured teams on the other side of it.
Gareth Southgate’s men would play a semi-final on Wednesday July 10 (8pm) and the final on Sunday July 14 (8pm) if they progress and the Town Estate is keen to put the screen for those games too.
