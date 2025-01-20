Children staying in the local area pictured at their kids' club at Oakham Fire Station

Rotarians in Melton and Oakham are continuing to give practical support to Ukrainian people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised by Melton and Aurora Rotary Clubs contributed to Rotary’s national funding for vital electrical generators which now totals well over £200,000.

Actions by the Russian military have resulted in over 80 per cent of the electrical generating capacity and supply infrastructure in Ukraine being demolished, reduced or taken over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these stations also provided heat to the local community.

A further consequence is the need to manage the remaining supply.

Families, small health centres and similar communal facilities mainly use the electrical generators funded by Rotary.

An example of local Rotary support is providing help and resources at the Kids Club for Ukraine children established at Oakham Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young people meet weekly and engage in various activities within the friendly surroundings of the fire station.

These include educational and art projects, but they also have the opportunity to reflect on their Ukrainian background.