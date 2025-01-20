How local Rotarians continue to help Ukrainians

By Eric Hall
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:29 GMT
Children staying in the local area pictured at their kids' club at Oakham Fire StationChildren staying in the local area pictured at their kids' club at Oakham Fire Station
Rotarians in Melton and Oakham are continuing to give practical support to Ukrainian people.

Funds raised by Melton and Aurora Rotary Clubs contributed to Rotary’s national funding for vital electrical generators which now totals well over £200,000.

Actions by the Russian military have resulted in over 80 per cent of the electrical generating capacity and supply infrastructure in Ukraine being demolished, reduced or taken over.

Some of these stations also provided heat to the local community.

A further consequence is the need to manage the remaining supply.

Families, small health centres and similar communal facilities mainly use the electrical generators funded by Rotary.

An example of local Rotary support is providing help and resources at the Kids Club for Ukraine children established at Oakham Fire Station.

The young people meet weekly and engage in various activities within the friendly surroundings of the fire station.

These include educational and art projects, but they also have the opportunity to reflect on their Ukrainian background.

