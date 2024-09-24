Housebuilder’s directors support Leicestershire foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of directors from Coalville-based David Wilson Homes have teamed up to lend a helping hand to a local foodbank in Leicester.

A team of six David Wilson Homes employees including Managing Director, John Reddington, dedicated their time to volunteering at The Trussell Trust Leicester South Foodbank, to help prepare the vital food parcels delivered to those in need across the county.

The Trussell Trust is devoted to providing emergency food and support to people experience financial hardship. The crucial organisation oversees the running of more than 1,300 foodbank centres across the UK, including the Leicestershire Regional Distribution Centre, which supplied over 20,000 emergency food parcels last year to people in crisis.

Each food parcel typically contains a minimum of three days of nutritionally balanced, non-perishable food items that have been kindly donated by the local community.

The team of directors at The Trussell Trust Leicester South Foodbank

One in five of the UK population live below the poverty line and Leicester South Foodbank is determined to improve this figure by playing a vital role in supporting those in need in the Leicestershire area.

Bruce Harrison, Operational Manager at Leicester South Foodbank, said: “Thanks to our team at the foodbank and the local community working together, including individuals and business like David Wilson Homes, we can ensure no one goes without food.

“Alongside our emergency food parcels, our specialist advisors support people out of crisis and help to restore their hope and dignity. Our vision is for a country without the need for food banks, but until that time, we will be there to support our local communities.”

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to support and lend a helping hand to such a worthwhile cause.

“The Trussell Trust is a lifesaving organisation for so many people across the Leicestershire area and we are grateful to be able to aid them in supporting the local community.”

The developer gives each of its employees two paid days to spend volunteering each year in a bid to lend a helping hand to a variety of meaningful causes.

