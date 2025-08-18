Hours of family entertainment in store at Great Vale Show

By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Aug 2025, 16:08 BST
A few of the attractions at Sunday's Great Vale Show on Sunday
There will be plenty of family entertainment again on Sunday when the third Great Vale Show is hosted at Hose village hall.

Among the attractions are a MacMillan Cancer Support all day coffee morning, a craft fair, trucks, vintage tractors, classic cars, dog show beagles, alpacas and donkeys.

Attendees can also enjoy giant inflatables, a tug of war, rifle range, Morris dancing, wrestling and arm wrestling, farriery display, plus a raffle with a £250 pet portrait first prize kindly donated by Image Exclusive photography.

Gates open at 10.30am with the opening officially conducted by Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar.

Charities and community organisations benefit from the day, including the air ambulance, Melton branch of MacMillan Cancer Support, Hose and Harby village hall, Hose PTA, Long Clawson Scouts and Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary at Long Clawson.

Organisers, Jo Towle and Mark Miller, work tirelessly as a committee of two, with eight-year-old Floss helping to build the ring and sell raffle tickets.

Jo said: “We do everything between us on the run up to the day, from getting raffle prizes to booking in stalls and attractions, and building the show.

“We get help on the day from willing volunteers who we are always grateful for.

"We keep the costs as low as possible with help with the overheads from generous sponsors.

“We have generated over £13,000 for local causes via the show in the last two years with over £5,300 going to Hose village hall for making the show possible.”

There is an after party included in the £5 admission (£2 for under 11s), from 5pm to 10.30pm.

