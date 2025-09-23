Campaigners marching through Melton Mowbray last month in support of the birth centre

You have only until tonight (Tuesday) at midnight to sign a petition calling for the reopening of Melton Mowbray’s baby unit after the current pausing of births ends.

More than 2,600 people have already added their signatures to the online campaign, which is being organised by the Save St Mary’s Birth Centre group.

And members will be heading to Leicestershire County Council’s Glenfield HQ tomorrow to present their petition to local councillor Joe Orson.

It is hoped the gesture will motivate County Hall to pass it on to the local health authority to demonstrate the strength of feeling in the town.

It follows a march through Melton last month in which hundreds of families and local supporters showed their support for keeping St Mary’s Birth Centre open.

The University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust paused births and in-patient post-natal care at the unit for six months from July, citing a shortage of staff and a drop in the number of women using it, reasons which are disputed by campaigners.

The Save St Mary’s Birth Centre group posed on their Facebook page this week: “We have had a phenomenal response to our petition to reopen and secure St Mary’s Birth Centre.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has signed and shared so far.

“To progress our campaign it is necessary to close our petition in order to present it to the decision-makers.

“Please feel free to give it one final push with all your friends, family and contacts so we can make sure the UHL NHS Trust gets the message loud and clear!”

Click here www.change.org/p/reopen-and-secure-st-mary-s-birth-centre to sign the petition.