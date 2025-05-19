Holwell Sports Bowls Club returns to winning ways

Following a further setback at the beginning of the week, Holwell Sports BC returned to winning ways in their latest two matches.

The start of the week saw a narrow loss in the Melton & District Kings Cup to Belvoir Vale Bowls Club. Played at BVBC, each Club won on one rink and the third rink was drawn, giving a match score of HSBC 46 - BVBC 48, and a match League points score of HSBC 3 - BVBC 7.

Rink scores: Bob Lemon, George Butler, Glen Roberton & Sue Lemon v C McNab 26-10; Kyle Warrington, Claire Cregan, Evelyn Underwood & Fred Thorpe 8-26; Angelo Grillo, Mark Simmons, Mike Jones & Bob Penny 12-12.

In the first Thursday Friendly of the season, HSBC beat Thurmaston Bowls Club in a Triples match at Welby Road. On a quick running green, HSBC won 2 of the rinks with TBC winning the third. The final score was HSBC 54 - TBC 39. The Top Rink award was won on Eric Faulconbridge's rink.

Rink scores: Ken Tween, Mark Simmons & Eric Faulconbridge 22-8; Bettine Broadberry, George Butler & Bob Penny 19-15; James Cregan, Alan Tipper & Evelyn Underwood 13-16.

A mixed team played for HSBC away against Blaby Bowls Club in the County Tony Alcock Trophy on Sunday morning. Both of the 4's rinks won, giving a final match score of HSBC 42 - BBC 31.

Rink scores: Bob Lemon, Joy Penny, Sue Lemon & Arthur Broadberry 21-14; Bettine Broadberry, Clive Underwood, Evelyn Underwood & Fred Thorpe 21-17.

The Club will play Shepshed Bowls Club in the next round.