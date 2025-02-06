History authors Peter Smith and David Matthews with Kerry Martin, manager of The Hanger, an air ambulance charity store in Melton Mowbray

Two Melton history buffs have donated nearly £1,400 to the local air ambulance from sales of two recently-published books.

Peter Smith updated ‘Melton Mowbray – An Illustrated History’ and he has co-written ‘Melton Mowbray 200 Years of History’ with David Matthews.

Peter said: “At £6 per copy that means we have sold 230 books, mainly to the people of Melton through Foxy Lots.

“We will be publishing two further books during April and again all the proceeds will be donated to charity.”

Peter first wrote the illustrated history book back in 2015 but he has published a new edition covering the history of the town from Neolithic times to the present day.

The other title is a companion volume and mainly pictorial.

Melton’s Foxy Lots store, on King Street, are the sole sellers of the books in the town but they can also be bought online via Amazon.

Copies have also been given to Melton Carnegie Museum and the town library.