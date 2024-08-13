Highcross invites Leicester dog owners to share their pooch pictures for National Dog Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Mutts' about your dog? Dog-friendly, Highcross Shopping Centre, is inviting Leicestershire’s dog lovers to show off their beloved furry friends ahead of this year’s National Dog Day (26 August).

After successful Mother’s Day and Father’s Day campaigns, which saw over 50 shoppers submit photographs of their mother and father-figures, the centre is now offering a unique opportunity for people to see their dog’s faces projected onto the Highcross beacons.

The beacons, which are situated in St Peter’s Square, enhance the shopping experience at Highcross by showcasing content such as promotional offers, community events, and interactive creative campaigns to Leicester’s shoppers and passersby.

This time, the beacons will be home to pooches of Leicester, with shoppers encouraged to share their best photographs via the centre’s Facebook page by 6pm on Wednesday 21 August.

In line with the centre’s dog-friendly policy, dog water stations have been set up at the entrance on Bath House Lane between Reiss and Next, and by the 24 hour entrance opposite Costa Coffee on Shires Lane.

There are also a range of retailers in the centre which welcome dogs, indicated by the dog-friendly stickers in their windows. For owners on the hunt for the best accessories and treats, retailers including John Lewis & Partners and Flying Tiger offer a variety of options, from stylish collars and beds to toys.

Commenting on the activity, senior general manager at Highcross, Jo Tallack, said:

“It’s been nearly three years to the day since we introduced our dog-friendly policy at the centre, and during that time we’ve had the pleasure of seeing thousands of shoppers enjoy days out with their furry friends. So, as a nation of animal-lovers, National Dog Day feels like the perfect opportunity to rally that community and invite them to do what they do best - share pictures of their dogs. This time though, they’ll have the chance to share them with hundreds of people in and around Leicester.

“If you’d like to get involved, simply head over to our Facebook page and submit your best photos by 6pm on Wednesday 21 August. And, since we welcome all well-behaved dogs into the centre here at Highcross, you can even bring them along with you for the day!”

For more information on Highcross’ full list of guidelines, including information on the dog policies of individual retailers within the centre, click here.

For more details on Highcross, visit the website www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow its social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.