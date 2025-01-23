Have a say on the updated Melton Local Plan

Residents across the borough are being invited to comment on proposed updates to the Melton Local Plan, which governs issues like housing, employment, climate change, health and infrastructure up to 2036.

Every five years Melton Borough Council is required to review its Local Plan – a partial update has now been drafted in a bid ensure policies remain effective and that they reflect the changes to national guidance.

Suggested changes came from comments made to a consultation process carried out in November 2023 and residents are now asked to make their views known on the updated plan before the deadline of 11.59pm on February 28.

Residents, businesses and organisations can have a final say now before it is submitted to the Secretary of State, who will consider the Plan and decide whether it should be adopted.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “We want to thank everyone who engaged in our previous Local Plan consultation in 2023.

"We have used this valuable feedback to develop the new updated Local Plan.

“The Local Plan plays a huge part in how we can develop our borough in the future and we want to give our communities a chance to view the updated Plan before we submit it to the Secretary of State.

"This is the last time we expect to be consulting the public on the updated Local Plan, so we encourage everyone who is interested to take part in the consultation.”

Click HERE to complete the consultation online or you can pick up a paper copy at Melton Mowbray and Bottesford Libraries or the Melton Borough Council Parkside offices or call 01664 502 502 to request one.

These need to be completed and returned to Planning Policy, Melton Borough Council Parkside office, Station Approach, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH.

The council will also be running free drop-in events, both in person and virtually, for residents and businesses who would like more information. These will be held on:

In person – Wednesday February 5, 11am to 7pm at the Melton Borough Council Parkside offices

Online – Thursday February 20, 4pm to pm online via Microsoft Teams (Click this LINK for access).