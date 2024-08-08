Hamilton Fun Run and Family Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s getting close!! This year's Fun Run and Family Day at the Hamilton is raising money to assist British Heart Foundation, their aim is to fund research to find cures and treatments for what is one of the world’s biggest killer diseases. So come and join us on Sunday, August 18, for a great day out and help a great cause.

The Fun Run starts at 11am you can enter now or at the registration desk on the day and remember alongside our serious runners we have joggers, pram pushers, dog walkers and walkers. So anyone and everyone is welcome, earns a medal, and makes a valued contribution.

From midday onwards it’s open house at the tennis club for a family day out. The bar is open, the BBQ fired up, inflatables and children’s games, raffle, tombola and cake stalls.

We are also offering free taster sessions of Pickleball, a new sport offered at the club and there will be a pop up shop from Melton Sports. There is live music from 2pm to 4pm from local artist Katie Rose.

And the are off.

The music extends into the evening with ‘Ska Party’ one man two tone Steve Wallbanks, fresh from his summer season in Benidorm performing from 7pm to 9pm

There are lots of ways to help as well as coming along to the run or just enjoying the afternoon and evening . We are still looking for help with any raffle and tombola prizes so please donate if you can.

I had open heart surgery myself 12 months ago and I am walking the course to raise money in gratitude for the expertise and care I had, setting a personal target of £500.

You can sponsor me on the link below to my Just Giving page to help me achieve my goal. It goes without saying that any sponsorship is much appreciated.

Any donations made here go directly to British Heart Foundation.

If you need anymore information or details please contact Patrick Wainwright on 07940279165 or email [email protected]