Guatemalan family reunites with Leicester maternity team 21 years later

It was an emotional reunion on the maternity ward at the Leicester Royal Infirmary (LRI) as a family returned from Guatemala to the very place where their daughter’s life began 21 years ago.

Otto, a former Chevening Scholar, and his wife Angélica, brought their daughter Maria Paula back to visit the unit where she was born prematurely in 2004. The couple, who lived briefly in Leicester while Otto studied Computer Science at Loughborough University, say the care they received from the team at the hospital “saved her life.”

“It was incredibly special to welcome Otto and his family back after so many years,” said Jenny Russell, Matron at LRI. “So often, we’re part of the beginning of a family’s story, but we don’t always get to see what comes next. Meeting Maria Paula as a confident young woman was a true honour for all of us.”

In September 2004, Angélica’s pregnancy took an unexpected turn when her waters broke at just 30 weeks. With her husband balancing university and family life, Angélica was admitted to hospital and remained under observation for ten days before going into early labour.

Otto, Maria Paula and UHL's Jenny Russell

“We always believed that being in the UK at that moment was a blessing,” said Otto. “In Guatemala, the care may not have been the same. You gave our daughter a chance she might not have had elsewhere. That’s why we came back to say thank you.”

Maria Paula was born on October 25, tiny and fragile, but full of determination. She spent weeks in neonatal care, and her family never forgot the warmth and professionalism of the team who cared for her.

“I’ve heard this story my whole life,” said Maria Paula. “It’s surreal to think this is where it all began, when it is so far from home but I’m so thankful to the team who cared for me and my mum. I understand why my parents wanted to bring me back.”

Otto and Angélica hope their story will remind NHS colleagues of the lasting impact they have – even when the families they serve are only in their care briefly.

“Your work doesn’t end at discharge,” said Otto. “What you gave us can’t be measured in hours or days – it shaped the rest of our lives.”