Give your views on Leicestershire's footpaths

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:54 BST
A survey has been launched on Leicestershire's footpath network
A survey has been launched on Leicestershire's footpath network
There are nearly 2,000 miles of public rights of way across Leicestershire and a new survey has been launched to find out how people use them and if they can be improved as rural amenities.

Leicestershire County Council looks after these footpaths, which are used for leisure, staying healthy and travelling to work or school.

Feedback will be used to review and develop a new version of the authority’s Rights of Way Improvement Plan (ROWIP), which will set out a long-term vision to develop and manage the public rights of way network.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, County Hall’s lead member for highways said: “Leicestershire’s valued rights of way network has evolved over hundreds of years and we’re keen to hear about how it can continue to meet our residents’ needs in the future.

“It will help us to understand how you access the rights of way network, how often and how far you travel, as well as your main reasons for using it.

"This could include socialising, walking the dog and exercise, to travelling and commuting.

“Or, if you don’t use our rights of way, we’d like to know why and what the barriers might be.

“Having your say won’t take long and all your feedback is really appreciated.”

There will also be a short presentation and workshop on the ROWIP at Leicestershire’s Cycling, Walking and Wheeling forum on Monday March 3.

Click HERE to complete the online survey on county public rights of way by Sunday March 16.

Email [email protected] to request a hard copy.

There will be a chance to comment on the new ROWIP when it is drafted later this year.

