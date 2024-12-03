A previous edition of the Santa Fun Run in Melton Country Park

Excitement is building for this year’s spectacular Santa Fun Run in Melton Country Park.

Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray are once again organising the fundraising event, which this year is on Sunday December 15, starting at 11am.

Participants are free to walk, jog or run the full 5km course or a gentler one-mile route around the park.

Registration on the day is from 9.30am.

Entry is £10 per adult and £5 for children aged five to 12 – you will get a free Santa suit when you pay.

Children under five can take part for free but they won’t get a Santa suit.

Proceeds will be donated to local and international causes and participants are also encouraged to raise sponsorship to support Rotary or charities and worthy causes of your choice.

There is also a Best Dressed Christmas Dog competition at 10am for pooches in the most eye-catching festive adornments.

Click HERE to download a sponsorship form.