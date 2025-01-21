Trees being planted in Leicestershire

A massive funding boost has been received for ambitious plans to plant 700,000 trees across Leicestershire.

A new grant of £445,000 has been awarded from the Forestry Commission’s Local Authority Treescapes fund, which will be used to support and deliver a number of tree planting initiatives across the county, including new tiny forests.

The application for the funding was made by Leicestershire County Council on behalf of a partnership of authorities, including Melton Borough Council, Harborough District Council, Charnwood Brough Council and Mountsorrel Parish Council, all of which will also be working with environmental charity, Earthwatch UK, to create new tiny forests within their districts.

The money will also be used to fund the planting of trees at several other sites across the county, including replacement trees on verges and in parks and green spaces.

The aim is to plant one tree for every person living in Leicestershire.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Leicestershire’s trees and woodlands can provide multiple benefits that improve the quality of life for our citizens and communities.

“We are now heading for the half-a-million milestone in our ambition to help plant a tree for every resident.

"This new grant funding will help deliver our ambitious objectives and allow us to work in partnership with other organisations on schemes which benefit both the environment and the surrounding communities.”

Go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/trees for more information on the council’s tree ambitions and an interactive map showing the number of trees planted.